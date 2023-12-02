Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.24 Million Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.83% of Johnson Outdoors worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.82. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $71.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

