Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Walker & Dunlop worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,710,000 after buying an additional 115,934 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,432,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,107,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,463,000. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WD traded up $5.85 on Friday, reaching $89.87. 267,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 72.21%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

