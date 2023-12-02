Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.67.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

