Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of Perrigo worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,340,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 713,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 460,776 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,016,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 1,346,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,921. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,180.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

