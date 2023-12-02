Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.97 Million Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 208,742 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 2.50% of American Software worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American Software by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in American Software by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 159,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,625. The firm has a market cap of $348.53 million, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. American Software’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

