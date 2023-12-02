Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.17% of Black Hills worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKH traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 736,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,234. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. Black Hills’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

