Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lazard worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 20.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.9% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.23. 1,056,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,879. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

