Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.29% of Monro worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Monro by 59.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Monro Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of MNRO stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $29.90. 426,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $940.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Monro had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNRO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monro in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

