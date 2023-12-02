Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,997 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.19% of WSFS Financial worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 47,206 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 118,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,797 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 371,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.03.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.