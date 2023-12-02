Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $3.07 Million in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 150,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 981,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.81.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.