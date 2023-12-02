Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 35,900 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.34% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

FCPT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

