Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 36,615 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,615 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.66% of TriCo Bancshares worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCBK shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. 109,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,606. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

