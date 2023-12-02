Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 769,481 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 200.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,481 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.16% of New York Community Bancorp worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,834,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

