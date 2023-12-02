Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Valmont Industries worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMI traded up $4.14 on Friday, hitting $223.71. 156,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

