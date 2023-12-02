Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 366.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.