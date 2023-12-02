Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Woodward worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.49. The company had a trading volume of 380,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,542. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $137.02.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen raised Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

