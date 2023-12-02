Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,098,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth $467,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.11.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.35. The stock had a trading volume of 253,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,617. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.70. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $160.05 and a one year high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.