Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $371.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

