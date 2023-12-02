Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,905 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.49% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,861,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. 162,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,565. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMAT

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.