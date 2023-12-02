Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 21,695 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,695 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of MGP Ingredients worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 19.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,536,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $890,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGPI traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.87. The stock had a trading volume of 166,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,000. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.91 and a 12 month high of $124.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.11 million. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

