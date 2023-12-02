Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 55,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 129,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,336,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 101,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $468,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.92. 2,965,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

