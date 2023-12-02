Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,235 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.19% of BancFirst worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.02. 83,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.09.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

