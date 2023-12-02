Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 43,700 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of Valley National Bancorp worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 4,825,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

