Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,890 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Webster Financial by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

