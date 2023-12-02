Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,755 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.60% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after buying an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after buying an additional 490,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,636,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,193,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at $681,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,623.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.74. 63,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.