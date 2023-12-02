Credit Suisse AG Acquires 14,302 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.05% of Natera worth $58,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,155 shares of company stock worth $1,297,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.