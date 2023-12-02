Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,483 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Fortive worth $53,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fortive by 12,739.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,404,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

