Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 75,664 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $47,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after buying an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

