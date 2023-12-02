Credit Suisse AG Has $49.26 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $49,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.42 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

