Credit Suisse AG Has $54.78 Million Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,735 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Kellanova worth $54,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:K opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.48.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,398,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,211,168 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile



Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

