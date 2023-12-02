Credit Suisse AG Has $56.61 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,194 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Constellation Brands worth $56,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $241.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.18 and a 200-day moving average of $248.94. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

