Credit Suisse AG Has $56 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Nutrien worth $55,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,704,000 after buying an additional 773,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nutrien by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000,000 after buying an additional 898,671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Nutrien by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,809,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,405,000 after buying an additional 1,332,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Nutrien by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,739,000 after buying an additional 789,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.