Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,732 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Discover Financial Services worth $53,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.