Credit Suisse AG Purchases 223,918 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,918 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.61% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $48,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,371,000 after buying an additional 2,881,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,130 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $84,199,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,194,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,774,000 after purchasing an additional 251,967 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,001,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,897,000 after acquiring an additional 445,666 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 5.2 %

KRE stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

