Credit Suisse AG Purchases 43,130 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 445,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $54,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $130.84 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

