Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $57,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $2,983,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 97,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

