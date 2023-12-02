Credit Suisse AG Sells 45,287 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,287 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.65% of OSI Systems worth $52,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $123.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.96 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $165,597.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $782,397.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $1,881,041.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares in the company, valued at $51,977,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $165,597.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,397.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,017. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

