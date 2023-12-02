Credit Suisse AG Sells 45,504 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,105,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,504 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $55,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

