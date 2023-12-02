Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,643 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

