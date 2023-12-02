Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,643 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
