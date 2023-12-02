Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,980,000 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the October 31st total of 8,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,585,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 387,650 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,181,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,564,000 after purchasing an additional 216,250 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,193,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 111,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CPG shares. TD Securities cut Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

CPG stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.79%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

