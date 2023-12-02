Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.94

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 288962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $95,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $95,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,676,966 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 644,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

