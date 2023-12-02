Critical Analysis: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) & Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 2 1 0 2.33 Reborn Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Reborn Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.31%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -4.01% -3,110.13% -4.21% Reborn Coffee -82.54% -144.59% -44.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Reborn Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.27 billion 0.11 -$77.80 million ($3.25) -2.87 Reborn Coffee $3.24 million 2.95 -$3.56 million ($0.33) -2.18

Reborn Coffee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reborn Coffee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Reborn Coffee on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.