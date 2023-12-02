Critical Review: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bit Digital and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Argo Blockchain 0 2 2 0 2.50

Bit Digital currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.35%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 80.11%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $32.30 million 7.28 -$105.30 million ($0.93) -3.06 Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 1.13 -$240.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bit Digital and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bit Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Blockchain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -203.39% -79.60% -66.53% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.55, suggesting that its stock price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

