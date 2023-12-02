Critical Review: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.76, indicating that its stock price is 276% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 0.00 -$4.15 million N/A N/A Creative Realities $43.35 million 0.47 $1.88 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

9.0% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities -13.81% -17.23% -6.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sharing Economy International and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Creative Realities has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 209.28%.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Sharing Economy International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. The company also provides system hardware; professional and implementation services; software design and development; and software licensing, deployment, and maintenance and support services, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

