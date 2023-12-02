Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $115.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $98.00.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.88.

Get Crocs alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $100.21.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Crocs by 11.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,213,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crocs by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,433,000 after buying an additional 202,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.