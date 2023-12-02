Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

Crown Point Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also holds interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions in Tierra del Fuego; and Chañares Herrados exploitation concession located in the Cuyano Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.