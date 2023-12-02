Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Update

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Trading Up 0.2 %

CPTK opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Proptech Acquisitions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 58.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Crown Proptech Acquisitions was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

