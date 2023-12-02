Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Shares Down 1.7%

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.60 and last traded at $58.00. 1,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91.

Crystal Valley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

