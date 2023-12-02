Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 620.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,608 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $102.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

