Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 0.8 %

CULP stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.28. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,142.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,416. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Culp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Culp in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

